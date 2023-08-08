Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested, and pounds of meth were seized following a drug bust in Slidell on Monday, Aug. 7, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

STPSO officials said detectives received a tip about the presence of meth and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of Crane Street.

During the search, STPSO detectives said they recovered 3.03 pounds of meth.

STPSO detectives arrested 48-year-old Maximo Chacon, whom they say is an occupant of the home. He faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, in an amount of more than 28 grams.

