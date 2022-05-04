NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after New Orleans police say he was wanted on multiple charges.
NOPD reports that 42-year-old Christopher Joseph was arrested in the Lower 9th Ward Tuesday by the department’s Violent Offender Squad.
Investigators say Joseph had three outstanding warrants involving an aggravated assault with a firearm. According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, all charges were domestic by nature.
During the arrest, officers also confiscated items from Joseph’s home which included 2 firearms, marijuana, and cash.
NOPD reports additional charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 802-1111. To submit an anonymous online tip to Crimestoppers, click here.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.