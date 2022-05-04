NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after New Orleans police say he was wanted on multiple charges.

NOPD reports that 42-year-old Christopher Joseph was arrested in the Lower 9th Ward Tuesday by the department’s Violent Offender Squad.

Investigators say Joseph had three outstanding warrants involving an aggravated assault with a firearm. According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, all charges were domestic by nature.

During the arrest, officers also confiscated items from Joseph’s home which included 2 firearms, marijuana, and cash.

NOPD reports additional charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 802-1111. To submit an anonymous online tip to Crimestoppers, click here.