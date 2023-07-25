Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to separate shooting and murder investigations in New Orleans.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said the first shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of First and South Roman streets on July 8.

At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The second shooting happened on July 11. NOPD officials said police responded to the 3100 block of Second Street. A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

On July 22, the victim of the July 11 shooting died at the hospital.

NOPD officials said Cody McClairen was identified as the suspect in both cases. He was arrested on July 18.

Regarding the July 8 shooting, he was charged with aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery, use of a firearm in an armed robbery, carjacking and attempted second-degree murder.

Regarding the July 11 shooting, McLairen was charged with second-degree murder, illegal carry of a weapon and armed robbery.

