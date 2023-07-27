DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — A St. Rose man is in custody of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office’s after an armed robbery at the Subway on Thursday, July 27.

Reports show that deputies responded to an armed robbery at 1955 Ormond Blvd. in Destrehan at the Subway Restaurant just after 9:30 a.m.

The victim, a female employee, told officers she was preparing to open the store when a man entered, showing her a handgun. He took money from the cash register, a coin box and the victim’s cell phone. The victim said he saw the man get into a white van with a Comfort Inn logo on it.

Investigators said the van was stolen from the Comfort Inn in St. Rose the night before. After the armed robbery, the van was found abandoned in a wooded area at the back of Fourth Street in St. Rose.

Through further investigation officials identified Ryan Landry, 26, as the suspect in the incident. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.