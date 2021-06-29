Man arrested in French Quarter for marijuana possession with intent to distribute

On Thursday, June 24, Eight District detectives arrested Josaiha Sanders, 20, for marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

Last Thursday, NOPD detectives conducting walking patrols in the French Quarter observed Josaiha Sanders, 20, selling marijuana-infused edibles on the 700 block of Bourbon Street. After stopping Sanders, the detectives confiscated 58 pre-packaged marijuana edibles, several units of raw marijuana, and cash.

Anyone with any additional information about Sanders is asked to contact Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.