Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the New Orleans Police Department report that an arrest has been made in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the New Orleans area.

On July 7, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4300 block of North Villere Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives said they identified the suspect as 20-year-old Kenneth Saulsberry.

NOPD officials said this is the second homicide Saulsberry has been reportedly linked to, as he was booked on Oct. 24 in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 28 in the West Lake Forest neighborhood.

Saulsberry was initially booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center in connection with a separate shooting that occurred on April 4.

He was re-booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on an additional charge of second-degree murder on Monday, Oct. 30.

