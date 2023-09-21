Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An arrest has been made in the Sept. 19 fatal hit-and-run crash in Gentilly, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say the incident happened around 5:54 p.m. at the corner of Franklin and Filmore avenues. Officers responded to the intersection to find the victim dead on the scene.

Detectives said a dark-colored SUV with an unknown license plate and damage to the front was the vehicle in question. Detectives were also able to identify the driver as 35-year-old Bryan C. Mitchell Sr.

On Sept. 20, officers say a vehicle matching the description of the wanted SUV was found disabled on Interstate 10 East near the Crowder Boulevard exit with Mitchell and another person changing a flat tire.

Both were detained and taken in for questioning at the NOPD Special Operations Division where officers say Mitchell confessed to the crime.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was reportedly stolen.

Mitchell has since been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple fugitive warrants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Detective Mike Baldassaro at (504)-658-6205.

