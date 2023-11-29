Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in connection with the investigation of a homicide that occurred in the French Quarter in October.
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Peters Street around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Upon arrival, officers said they found 39-year-old Shawn Hubbard suffering with a gunshot wound. He was brought to a hospital, where he later died.
Following an investigation, NOPD officials said detectives identified 30-year-old Donald Delaune as the suspect.
On Wednesday, the NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Delaune. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Anyone with more information about the homicide can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300.
