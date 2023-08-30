Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2600 block of Poydras Street around 5:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Orleans Parish coroner identified the man as 44-year-old William Bailey III.’

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives identified 39-year-old Bobby Smith Jr. as the suspect. They said a warrant for his arrest was obtained on a count of second-degree murder.

Smith was located by police and arrested Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this incident can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300.

