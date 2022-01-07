Man arrested in connection to Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Treme on December 13.

Police say 19-year-old Mervin Bailey was arrested on Friday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred near the intersection of North Derbigny Street and Lafitte Avenue.

The morning of the shooting, NOPD responded to a call of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. When they arrived, officers found a man who was shot in the chest. He was declared at the scene.

Detectives determined Bailey as the suspect in the shooting after an investigation. He was arrested in Central City on one count of second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Jameson Diesburg at 504-658-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.