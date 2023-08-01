Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been arrested in connection to multiple business burglaries and attempted burglaries in the New Orleans area during the month of July.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said they received four reports of business burglaries and two attempted burglaries connected to the use of a white Nissan Xterra.

They said the suspects associated with the Nissan allegedly forced entry into several businesses in the New Orleans area during the burglaries and attempted burglaries, including:

Attempted simple burglary on July 22 in the 1600 block of South Gayoso Street

Attempted business burglary on July 26 in the 300 block of North Carrollton Avenue

Simple burglary of a business on July 26 in the 12000 block of South I-10 Service Road

Simple burglary of a business on July 26 in the 300 block of Arabella Street

Simple burglary of a business on July 26 in the 8100 block of Oak Street

Simple burglary of a business on July 27 in the 3600 block of Prytania Street

During an investigation, NOPD officers identified 58-year-old David Louis III as one of the suspects.

NOPD officials said Louis was one of three suspects detained in a traffic stop on Monday, July 31. They said the suspects were traveling in a Nissan Xterra that matched the description of the car they believe to be connected to the burglaries.

Officers searched the car and allegedly recovered clothes and burglary tools matching what they’ve seen in surveillance footage.

Louis, the reported owner of the Nissan, was arrested and faces three counts of simple burglary of a business, attempted simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.

NOPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD Second District detectives at (504)-658-6020, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

