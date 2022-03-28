NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested on Sunday, March 27 after detectives say he was involved in a shooting that occurred in Hollygrove in February.

NOPD reports 26-year-old Shane J. McShane was arrested for attempted murder in connection to the shooting in which one person was hospitalized.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, February 11, NOPD reports a 25-year-old man was walking to his car in the 3600 block of Hollygrove Street when another vehicle stopped in the block. It was then that two male suspects reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting at the man.

The victim was struck multiple times.

NOPD reports the suspects then left the scene. It is unclear why the shots were fired.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, the victim’s parents recalled hearing gunshots and went outside to investigate when they discovered their child had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives say an investigation led them to identify McShane as one of the offenders in the case. He was arrested at his home without incident on Sunday.