CHALEMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A traffic stop in Chalmette led deputies from the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to the arrest of a New Orleans man.

On Wednesday (April 11th), deputies stopped 29-year-old Steven Johnson near the intersection of Tyler Street and Victor Street after noticing dark tinted windows and blacked out taillight.

During the stop, deputies recovered nine clear plastic bags containing heroin and fentanyl, estimated around $1700 in street value.

Johnson has been booked on the following charges:

possession of cocaine

possession with the intent to distribute heroin

possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

obstruction

introduction of contraband into a correctional facility,

suspended driver’s license

possession of drug paraphernalia

