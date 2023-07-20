Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in Central City has been arrested.

Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section say the incident happened Sunday, June 25, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Dryades Street. Reports show that Geoffrey McEwen was shot multiple times and transported to a hospital where he later died.

Throughout the investigation, detectives identified Charlton Porter, 27, as a suspect in the incident. Investigators also learned that Porter was also involved in a homicide investigation in Dallas, Texas that happened in May.

An arrest warrant was issued for Porter on Monday, July 10, and he was arrested Thursday, June 20 in St. Bernard Parrish.

Porter will be held in St. Bernard Parrish until he is extradited to Orleans Parish and then to Dallas, Texas to face his charges.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.