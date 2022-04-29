STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, Sterlington Police observed a tan 2004 Grand Marquis traveling north without an inspection sticker. The vehicle then turned onto Louisiana Highway 134.

Kintavius Cash

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of Sterlington Elementary. Authorities then made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Kintavius Cash.

According to Sterlington Police, they questioned Cash and he advised that he did not have insurance on the vehicle, and that he possessed a pistol underneath the driver’s seat. Officers retrieved the firearm and discovered that it was reported stolen out of Bastrop, La.

According to Cash, he purchased the firearm from a man by the street name of “Mike Mike” in Bastrop, La. Cash also told officers that he was unaware that the pistol was stolen.

Cash was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.