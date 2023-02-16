CHALMETTE (WGNO) — On Thursday (Feb. 16th) the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Kelan Sartin for alleged homicide of a middle schooler.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired, at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Golden Drive on Feb. 9. At the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Through the investigation, deputies identified Sartin as the alleged gunman.

Sartin is charged with second degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Sartin has been transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other type of criminal activity in St. Bernard Parish is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111

