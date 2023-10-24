Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Montegut man was arrested for allegedly molesting a child in Terrebonne Parish.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old David Paul Martin was arrested on four counts of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Martin was already in jail outside of Terrebonne Parish on charges not related to the investigation. During an interview, Martin allegedly admitted to the abuse.

He was later turned over and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a bond set at $42,800.

The investigation remains ongoing. Deputies say there is a possibility additional victims may be involved.

“Our detectives are working closely with the victim and family to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation. As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and those affected by this investigation. Our detectives will continue to do what is necessary to bring dangerous perpetrators to justice,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet.

