Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested following a traffic stop turned drug bust in New Orleans East on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The New Orleans Police Department reported officers pulled over the vehicle around 9:16 p.m. in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway for a traffic stop.

Officers said they found drugs like cocaine, marijuana, crack cocaine and meth. They also found cash and drug paraphernalia.

Manuel Trueblood, 52, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information about the crime can call the Seventh District at (504)-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts