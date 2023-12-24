Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug bust in Kenner on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Officials with the Kenner Police Department said officers received a notification that a car that had been reported as stolen in New Orleans entered the Kenner area.

KPD officials said officers then found the car in the parking lot of a store in the 8900 block of Veterans Boulevard.

In the parking lot, officers said they witnessed a man and a woman get into the car.

KPD officials said officers then tried to stop the car when the driver, identified by the KPD as 27-year-old Dwaine Hardy, allegedly hit the officer’s car twice in an attempt to get away.

Officers then searched the car and allegedly recovered 41 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of “crack” cocaine, two grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin and a stolen gun “which had been modified to operate as a machine gun.”

Hardy was arrested and faces charges of illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a machine gun, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, “crack” cocaine, heroin and “a litany of additional narcotics related offenses.”

