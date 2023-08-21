Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested, and drugs were seized following a traffic stop in Arabi on Sunday, Aug. 20, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

SBSO officials said around 1:00 p.m., deputies were patrolling the Arabi area when they noticed a driver ignore a stop sign near the intersection of Aycock and Patricia streets.

Deputies then pulled over the driver to conduct a traffic stop. SBSO officials said deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

SBSO officials identified 28-year-old Alvin Hardy as the driver.

During an investigation, deputies said they found 10.86 grams of meth, 25.60 grams of heroin and fentanyl and 10.73 grams of marijuana.

Hardy was arrested and faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of marijuana and obedience to stop signs.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504)-271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504)-271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts