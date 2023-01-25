DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual crimes against a child, according to Dothan Police.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall says Eric Robert Mann, 31, was arrested Friday, January 20, after an ongoing investigation.

No specifics of the investigation or the arrest have been released due to the nature of the crime.

Mann was charged with two counts of rape in the first degree, and three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12. Each charge holds a bond of $30,000.

Mann was released on a combined bond of $150,000, according to jail records.

No further information has been released.