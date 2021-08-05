Man arrested, another wanted following gunfire exchanges in Kenner

KENNER, La. — Police in Kenner began investigating an exchange of gunfire between two men Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police received a report of multiple gunshots fired near the intersection of 37th Street and Arizona Avenue.

Upon arriving, police determined that one suspect was on foot exchanging gunshots with a second suspect driving a grey Hyundai Sonata. Reports indicate at least two exchanges of gunfire occurred, with multiple vehicles and houses struck by bullets in the process.

KPD identified the first suspect 26-year-old Michael Kelly of Kenner shortly after the shooting. Two handguns were recovered in a search of Kelly’s home.

Kelly has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Damage, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

The second suspect was identified as 34-year-old Romalis Hutson of Metairie. He is wanted for Attempt Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

Anyone with any information on Hutson’s whereabouts should contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.