Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested in connection to the death of Asia Davis, a woman who was found shot and killed in the middle of the I-10 Service Road in the New Orleans East area.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said officers arrived at the scene of the shooting around 9:01 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and South I-10 Service Road.

There they found 28-year-old Davis laying in the street. She had been shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD Violent Offender Squad officers and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 48-year-old Henry Talley Jr. in the 2600 block of Governor Nichols Street on Wednesday, May 17.

He was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Orleans Justice Center.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts