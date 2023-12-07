Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An arrest has been made following a SWAT roll involving a home invasion suspect on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, on Wednesday morning, the Violent Offender Squad was trying to serve an outstanding warrant on the suspect when he barricaded himself inside the Falstaff apartments near the intersection of South Dorgenois and Gravier streets.

NOPD officials said the suspect surrendered to police around 3:56 p.m. and was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Thursday, the NOPD identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jenero L. Sims, Jr.

In connection to an Oct. 25 home invasion, he was charged with home invasion, battery upon a dating partner and disturbing the peace.

Following Wednesday’s incident, he was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a CDS, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts