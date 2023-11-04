Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed at a Slidell-area hotel on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at a hotel in the 5800 block of Yaupon Drive around 12:00 p.m.

Following an investigation, STPSO detectives discovered that 28-year-old Tyrus Prescott got into a fight with a man at the hotel.

After the fight, detectives said the man was reported to be suffering from numerous stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment and is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Prescott was arrested and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

