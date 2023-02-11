All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPOHIA, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans man, 31-year-old Troy Ross, has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his wife’s car.

Early morning Thursday (Feb. 9th) the Hammond Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 43000 block of Dillon Road.

Through investigation, officials collected witness statements identifying Ross at the scene. Investigators also learned that days prior to the incident Ross threatened the vehicle’s owner and her children.

Ross was booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Felonious Stalking.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.