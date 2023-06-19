Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested, and pounds of drugs were seized in a drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday, June 15.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the drug bust occurred after obtaining a search warrant for 150 President Hoover Street in Ponchatoula during an investigation.

Following the investigation, Layrisson said the Ponchatoula Police Department (PPD) arrested 27-year-old John Eric Tickles Jr. and seized pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $150,000.

PPD officers along with officers from the Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Homeland Security Task Force seized the following:

Approximately six pounds of suspected mirajuana

Five pounds of suspected methamphetamine

Two pounds of suspected oxycodone hydrochloride “Fentanyl pills”

12.39 ounces of suspected heroin

13 grams of suspected fentanyl

12.48 ounces of suspected cocaine

One ounce of suspected crack cocaine

One ounce of suspected acetaminophen oxycodone hydrochloride “Percocet”

66 single dosage units of suspected Lortab

37 single dosage units of suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 30 MG

Two bottle of promethazine

A multi-caliber, high-power semi-automatic rifle

$95,096 in cash

Layrisson said the operation is “the most significant drug arrest in PPD’s history” and Tickles will face the following charges:

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics

Eight counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 2 narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of legend drugs without a prescription

