Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested, and pounds of drugs were seized in a drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday, June 15.
Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the drug bust occurred after obtaining a search warrant for 150 President Hoover Street in Ponchatoula during an investigation.
Following the investigation, Layrisson said the Ponchatoula Police Department (PPD) arrested 27-year-old John Eric Tickles Jr. and seized pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $150,000.
PPD officers along with officers from the Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Homeland Security Task Force seized the following:
- Approximately six pounds of suspected mirajuana
- Five pounds of suspected methamphetamine
- Two pounds of suspected oxycodone hydrochloride “Fentanyl pills”
- 12.39 ounces of suspected heroin
- 13 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 12.48 ounces of suspected cocaine
- One ounce of suspected crack cocaine
- One ounce of suspected acetaminophen oxycodone hydrochloride “Percocet”
- 66 single dosage units of suspected Lortab
- 37 single dosage units of suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 30 MG
- Two bottle of promethazine
- A multi-caliber, high-power semi-automatic rifle
- $95,096 in cash
Layrisson said the operation is “the most significant drug arrest in PPD’s history” and Tickles will face the following charges:
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics
- Eight counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 2 narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of legend drugs without a prescription
