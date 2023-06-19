Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A man was arrested, and pounds of drugs were seized in a drug bust in Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday, June 15.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the drug bust occurred after obtaining a search warrant for 150 President Hoover Street in Ponchatoula during an investigation.

Following the investigation, Layrisson said the Ponchatoula Police Department (PPD) arrested 27-year-old John Eric Tickles Jr. and seized pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $150,000.

PPD officers along with officers from the Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Homeland Security Task Force seized the following:

  • Approximately six pounds of suspected mirajuana
  • Five pounds of suspected methamphetamine
  • Two pounds of suspected oxycodone hydrochloride “Fentanyl pills”
  • 12.39 ounces of suspected heroin
  • 13 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • 12.48 ounces of suspected cocaine
  • One ounce of suspected crack cocaine
  • One ounce of suspected acetaminophen oxycodone hydrochloride “Percocet”
  • 66 single dosage units of suspected Lortab
  • 37 single dosage units of suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 30 MG
  • Two bottle of promethazine
  • A multi-caliber, high-power semi-automatic rifle
  • $95,096 in cash

Layrisson said the operation is “the most significant drug arrest in PPD’s history” and Tickles will face the following charges:

  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled dangerous substance
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 narcotics
  • Eight counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule 2 narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of legend drugs without a prescription

