Man arrested after allegedly striking NOPD officer with chair

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested in New Orleans days after police say he struck an NOPD officer with a metal chair.

On Thursday, it was announced that 20-year-old Zachary Bott was arrested on a single charge of battery of a police officer.

The incident dates back to the early morning hours of Monday, January 3, when an NOPD officer working in Lakeview noticed a fight happening in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.

Just before 1:30, the officer approached the brawl and ordered those involved to stop. It was then that NOPD says an unknown white man armed himself with a metal chair and struck the officer. The suspect then ran away.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Information received by the public, including a CrimeStoppers tip, later revealed Bott as the suspect in the incident. An arrest warrant was then issued.

Bott turned himself in on Thursday afternoon and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

NOPD continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Third District officers at 504-658-6030.