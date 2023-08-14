Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A man is facing multiple charges after a chase damaged three cars in Chalmette on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said Field Operation Bureau Patrol Division deputies tried to pull over Lamar Odom, 52, around 6:30 p.m. near Doctor Meraux Boulevard. He said Odom was driving a white Ford F-150 that was reported stolen in New Orleans.

Odom allegedly didn’t stop and crashed into two vehicles. A third vehicle was also damaged by a bicycle that was thrown from the stolen truck’s bed. Additionally, Odom allegedly drove against traffic on West Judge Perez Drive.

Pohlmann said Odom got out and left the truck in the parking lot of a business in the 2800 block of Paris Road. He was arrested shortly after.

According to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, the stolen truck was used to steal an ATM machine in New Orleans.

Odom was charged with illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of hit-and-run driving, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driver must be licensed. Additionally, Pohlmann said Odom was also wanted in Jefferson Parish on two outstanding fugitive warrants.

Odom was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504)-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

