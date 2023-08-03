Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A New Orleans man is in custody accused of battery after an encounter with a flight attendant at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, on August 2, 39-year-old Nelson Montgomery was on a flight back into the city when, upon landing at 4 p.m., deputies say he injured himself with a sharp object.

Deputies add after hurting himself, Mongomery grabbed a flight attendant. The woman suffered superficial lacerations possibly caused by the same sharp object but was treated on the scene.

Officials report Montgomery was overpowered by several passengers and held down until police arrived.

Montgomery was treated at a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries and booked at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s where he will face charges of:

aggravated battery

disturbing the peace

simple battery

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories