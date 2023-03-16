NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after breaking into an Uptown home Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD reports the victim called authorities after the subject, 65-year-old Kevin Coleman, went to a home in the 2300 block of Wirth Place and knock on the door. The person said they did not recognize him and therefore didn’t open the door.

Officers say Coleman reportedly broke a windowpane and unlocked the door from the inside. The victim got out and called the police. Responding officers located Coleman inside the home and arrested him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact a 2nd District detective at 504-658-6487 or anonymously with crime stoppers at 822-1111.

