JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A Jackson County man was arrested Monday morning after police say he attempted to steal chemicals and called in a fake school shooting report while hiding in a cornfield.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, June 19, employees at Ford Farms saw a man attempting to break into the chemical shed on the property, and when the man, later identified as Michael Armon Holten, saw the employees, he ran into the cornfield.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, dispatch received a call from a man reporting a suspect with an AR-15 at Marianna High School, but dispatch discovered the call came from the same cornfield Holten was hiding in. It was determined this was a false report by Holten to distract deputies.

The JCSO Drone Team and K-9 Tracking Unit were called to the scene, and the Drone Team was able to locate Holten on the north side of the cornfield from the air, and the k-9 unit arrested him, according to the JCSO.

Holton is charged with Criminal Mischief of more than $1,000, Burglary, and Misuse of 911. He is also being held in the Jackson County Jail on outstanding warrants for Grand Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Providing False Information to Law Enforcement, police say.

Jackson County Drone Team in action- Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

