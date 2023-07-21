NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested after a child was fatally shot in the Seabrook area of New Orleans on Thursday, July 20.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting was originally reported around 10:26 p.m. in the 6900 block of Lake Kenilworth Drive.

At the scene, officers learned that a four-year-old boy had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.

NOPD officials said it was later determined that the shooting actually happened at a home in the 7000 block of Martin Drive.

A man was questioned at the scene. According to the NOPD, he was arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call the NOPD Special Victims Section Child Abuse Unit at (504)-658-5523.

