All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who may have information on a homicide case.
In December of 2022, NOPD officers responded to a homicide in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.
Through an investigation, officers identified Henry Meredith, 47, and Ashley aka “Shayleene” Stevens, 36, as a person of interests in the investigation.
Meredith and Stevens are only wanted for questioning and are not a wanted suspects.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured persons of interest is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
