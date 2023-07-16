NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting on the interstate Saturday, July 15.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) reports, a man and a woman were in a car near the St. Charles St. exit around 4:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots, that’s when they realized they both were shot.

Both victims arrived at a nearby hospital.

There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

