All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 20, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an adult subject, who was allegedly communicating with what he believed to be a minor online for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the subject engaged in a conversation allegedly expressing his desire to impregnate the minor and take them on road trips.

After deputies identified the male subject as 46-year-old Michael S. Miller of Deridder, La., a warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Miller was charged with Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.