SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a 30-year-old Slidell man for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home in the Eagle Lake Trailer Park and violently attacking the homeowner.

According to the report, deputies discovered 59-year-old Thomas Bakes at the location on Eagle Lake Drive suffering from numerous injuries sustained from 30-year-old Joshua Penton, before being transported to a local area hospital to be treated.

Penton was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center after his arrest and has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of attempted murder.

Bakes has been hospitalized and is listed in stable condition at this time.