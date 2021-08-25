STPSO: Man arrested after admitting to having sex with two of his dogs

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A St. Tammany Parish man is in custody after a complaint to police revealed disturbing information involving the man’s pets.

On Wednesday, STPSO deputies arrested 52-year-old Kenneth Ord Starling on 32 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

The arrest came after police received a report about possible animal abuse. A search warrant revealed numerous images and videos of animals being sexually abused.

In an interview with police, Starling admitted to having sexual intercourse with two of his dogs.

“As a dog owner myself I find this behavior unthinkable and very disturbing,” STP Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement about the arrest.

Starling was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. The animals in his home at the time of Starling’s arrest have since been taken into custody by Animal Control.