Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a man who’s wanted on aggravated assault and domestic abuse charges.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said Alexander Dowden, 36, is wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the intersection of Convention Center Boulevard and Triangle Street in the Warehouse District on Sunday, June 11.

NOPD officials said he’s wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery child endangerment and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information about Dowden’s location can call Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-608- or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

