Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Hammond area store.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, a man entered a Home Depot on Nov. 6 and made a series of purchases over $6,000. Detectives say they were able to determine that the card used for the purchases had been stolen.

The incident was caught on security cameras. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt, what appeared to be cargo-style overalls, white and gold shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Detective Joe Bourn at (985)-902-2072 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts