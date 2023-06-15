Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man is behind bars after an alleged armed robbery in the Uptown area on Monday, June 12.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said officers arrested 22-year-old Derrick Holmes after he robbed the victim of their vehicle and personal items at gunpoint as they were walking in the 5200 block of Coliseum Street.

Through investigation, detectives were able to locate the stolen vehicle and allegedly saw Holmes getting in. They attempted to approach the vehicle, but officials said he ran away.

He was located a short time later, arrested, and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of use of a firearm in a robbery and resisting an officer by flight.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504)-658-6020.

