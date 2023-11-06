Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — An operation carried out by deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man accused of smuggling drugs into the Rayburn Correctional Center.

According to WPSO officials, detectives with the Drug Task Force began investigating after receiving a call on Nov. 1 about the smuggling of drugs into the facility.

Detectives said an inmate, Carlos Alcerreca Vargas, was suspected of arranging the smuggling. According to detectives, Vargas tried to coerce a Rayburn officer to participate in the illegal activity with the promise of financial compensation.

RCC and the WPSO Drug Task Force developed an undercover operation designed to arrest the people involved.

With the information gathered through conversations between the detective, communications within the prison, and undercover conversations had with 49-year-old Sherman Ray Wilder, deputies learned that a drug transaction was set to happen at a Bogalusa hotel.

According to deputies, Wilder agreed to bring the drugs and $2,000 in cash to the location. Upon their arrival, drug task force agents were able to arrest Wilder.

During a search, agents allegedly found Wilder with 2.6 ounces of meth, four paper sheets of synthetic Mojo and $2,474 in cash.

“This operation represents the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement agencies to maintain the safety and integrity of our correctional facilities. We will continue to work tirelessly to combat illegal activities that threaten our communities,” said Sheriff Randy Seal.

