NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man accused of threatening individuals in a Seventh Ward store.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, officers say a man entered a business in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue and made verbal threats toward customers and employees.

The man took out a gun while stating he would kill them, according to the NOPD.

Officers say he then left the store on a blue bicycle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

