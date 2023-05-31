ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle from someone who was calling a tow truck.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the victim was involved in a hit-and-run and had parked his GMC Yukon at Elysian Fields and Benefit Street on May 8.

The victim left his vehicle with the keys to call for a tow truck. When he returned, he told NOPD officers his vehicle was missing.

Investigators identified 52-year-old Albert Conley as the suspect.

Anyone with information about his location can call NOPD’s Third District at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

