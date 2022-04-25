NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after police say he stole a woman’s tip jar from the French Quarter Festival.

NOPD arrested 42-year-old Kenneth Carlson after the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Decatur and St. Ann streets just before 4 p.m.

Carlson is said to have stolen a knife from a 47-year-old woman during the festival, then used that knife to rob another woman at knifepoint.

The 42-year-old allegedly took a tip jar from that woman, who then pursued Carlson. Police say she was able to recover the jar.

A third unidentified woman went after Carlson, who then struck the woman in the face.

Carlson was quickly arrested after the incident. He faces charges of Armed Robbery, Theft, Simple Battery, and Resisting an Officer.