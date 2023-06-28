Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking to locate a man who is accused of committing a hate crime in the Uptown area.

Officials with the NOPD said a pride flag was stolen from outside a business in the 4600 block of Freret Street on June 9 and 23.

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives identified 56-year-old David Klump as the alleged theif.

Klump faces two charges of theft and two charges of a hate crime.

Anyone with information about Klump’s location can call Second District detectives at (504)-658-6020, Crimestoppers (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

