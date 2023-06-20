Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking to locate and identify a man who allegedly stole over $400 worth of merchandise from a store in the French Quarter on Sunday, June 18.

NOPD officials said the theft took place on the 100 block of Royal Street, where the suspect allegedly took merchandise from the store and left without paying.

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD at (504)-821-2222, Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

