Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a NOPD officer was stabbed in Central City on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said an officer was attempting to stop a man from shoplifting in the 1100 block of South Claiborne Avenue around 4:09 p.m.

During the attempt, the suspect, identified by NOPD as 54-year-old Gary Carter, allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the officer multiple times.

A spokesperson for the NOPD said the officer was transported to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Carter was taken into custody and faces a charge of attempted murder.

