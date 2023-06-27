Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stabbing a teen in New Orleans East.

According to officials with the NOPD, around 3:40 a.m. near the South I-10 Service Road and Crowder Boulevard, a 15-year-old victim called police reporting they had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim told officers the stabbing happened after getting into a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Ilya Jatskov, who reportedly offered the teen a ride. An update on the victim’s condition was not given.

Jatskov is wanted by the NOPD on charges of aggravated battery by stabbing

Anyone with information about Jatskov’s location can contact Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories