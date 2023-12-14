Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 34-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape and molestation of a child in Terrebonne Parish.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said the Special Victim’s Unit investigated allegations of sex crimes against a 6-year-old child. The child reportedly presented evidence to investigators, which suggested that James Paul Naquin was allegedly responsible for the abuse.

Naquin was arrested at a home in the 6000 block of Highway 56. During an interview, Soignet said Naquin admitted to the allegations.

“Our Detectives are working closely with the victim and family to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation,” said Soignet.

Naquin was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $1,000,000 bond.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts